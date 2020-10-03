United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.26 ($46.19).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €32.31 ($38.01) on Friday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.36.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

