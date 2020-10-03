United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,697,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.