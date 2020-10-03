UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $240,687.76 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

