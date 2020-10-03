UBS Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.19.

NYSE:BA opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

