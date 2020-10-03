Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.