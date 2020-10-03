Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

