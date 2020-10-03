Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,003. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.