Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,003. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

