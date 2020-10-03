Truist Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $308.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

BABA opened at $288.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

