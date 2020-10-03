Truist Begins Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Truist started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

