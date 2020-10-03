Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

TBK stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $849.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

