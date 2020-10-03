Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

