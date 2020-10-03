Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

