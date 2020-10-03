Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.44.
Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
