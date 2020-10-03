Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

TRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,436 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,512. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

