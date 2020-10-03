TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $485.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.62 and its 200 day moving average is $417.73. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $74,757,076. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after acquiring an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

