Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

NYSE:TD opened at $46.94 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

