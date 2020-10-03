Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $494.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $450.93.

TMO opened at $435.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $452.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

