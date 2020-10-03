Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

