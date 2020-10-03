theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Head to Head Analysis

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares theglobe.com and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.66 $4.16 million $0.34 19.09

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for theglobe.com and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.34%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Volatility and Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -428.77% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Summary

Travelzoo beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

