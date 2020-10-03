Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE TXT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,002,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

