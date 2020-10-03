Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

TTEK opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 614.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tetra Tech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

