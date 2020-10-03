Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 3,415,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,294. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

