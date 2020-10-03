Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 3,415,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,294. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.