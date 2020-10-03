Telsey Advisory Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

SBUX opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

