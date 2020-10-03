Telsey Advisory Group Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $23.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.