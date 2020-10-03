TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCF. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

NYSE:TCF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

