Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TGB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

