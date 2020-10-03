SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.86.
Shares of SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,363 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
