SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,363 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

