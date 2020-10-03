SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.