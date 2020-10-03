SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.