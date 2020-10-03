Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director Sells $8,712,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C Park Shaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, C Park Shaper sold 82,283 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,260,314.01.

On Friday, September 25th, C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,087 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

