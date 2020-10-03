Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Update

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VRNDF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Sunniva has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

About Sunniva

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

