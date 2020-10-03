Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.04 and last traded at C$12.94. 352,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

