Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,343 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,511% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

