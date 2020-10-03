Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Spire stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spire by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

