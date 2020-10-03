Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

