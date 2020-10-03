Stephens Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Underweight

Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

LPX stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 657,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 84.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

