StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of StarHub Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.