Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,819.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,822 shares of company stock valued at $310,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spok by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 72,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,624. Spok has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

