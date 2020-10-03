Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $783.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.31 million and the lowest is $697.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 4,069,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

