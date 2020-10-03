Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.90 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $783.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.31 million and the lowest is $697.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 4,069,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.