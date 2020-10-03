Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.12 million.Smart Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

