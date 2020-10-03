Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.69.

SIX opened at $20.74 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

