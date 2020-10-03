Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,192,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 24,697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,128.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sino Biopharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.