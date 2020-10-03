Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SWIR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $388.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

