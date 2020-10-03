Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.47 ($149.97).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €105.88 ($124.56) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.50. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.