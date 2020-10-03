Short Interest in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) Drops By 14.8%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

