Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 25.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EAD stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.