Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 25.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.