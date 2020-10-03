Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Drops By 15.1%

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $563,686. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $90.60 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $509.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

