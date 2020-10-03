Short Interest in SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Drops By 16.1%

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SZKMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

