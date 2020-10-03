Short Interest in Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Declines By 15.0%

Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Surna stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Surna has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

