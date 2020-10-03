Short Interest in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Increases By 25.3%

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 291,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SNDE stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.01. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

