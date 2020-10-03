Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 20.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Stockland has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKAF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

